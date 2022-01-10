Hotel In Dubai Hold New Guinness World Record By Constructing A Pyramid With 54,740 Glasses Of Champagne







To celebrate in the year 2022, the Atlantis, The Palm hotel in Dubai and the French premium vineyard Moet & Chandon teamed up to set a new Guinness World record. At the Maison's star-studded Effervescence event series at WHITE Beach, Atlantis, The Palm, they erected the world's largest drinking glass pyramid.



The pyramid was about 27 feet tall and contained 54,740 champagne glasses, and it required a bunch of individuals with 55 hours to create over five days. The record was posted in their Instagram handle.

According to Guinness World Records, the previous record was containing 50,116 glasses. The Palm Limited has achieved it with a total of 54,740 glasses by Atlantis. It was a three-sided solid pyramid that stood alone, composed entirely of commercially purchasable drinking glasses. Every one of the three pyramid foundations measured 6.1 m (20 ft) in diameter, with a centre height to the pinnacle of 8.2 m (26 ft 11 in).

Till the resort's annual New Year's Eve Gala Dinner, the glass pyramid stayed in position. All of the glasses were subsequently recycled and repurposed as refillable glassware for Atlantis, The Palm by a local glassblower. The initiative was aspect of Mot & Chandon's Effervescence celebrations, which will take place in over 20 cities during 2021/22, featuring London, Hong Kong, Toronto, Moscow, Johannesburg, and Mexico City.