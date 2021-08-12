India Holds 122 rank In A New Global Youth Development Index

On Tuesday, August 10, India was placed at122 in the 2020 Global Youth Development Index, which analyses the situation of young people in 181 nations throughout the world, according to the Commonwealth Secretariat on Tuesday. The rating evaluates countries based on factors such as education and youth employment.



Between 2010 and 2018, India was one of the top five rising countries on the index. After Afghanistan, which improved by 19.9%, India exhibited the second-largest improvement with an increase of 18.8%. Afghanistan, India, Russia, Ethiopia, and Burkina Faso were the top five countries that improved the most. The top risers improved their score by 15.74 percent on average. While, Syria saw the largest degradation in the raking between 2010 and 2018, with a percent change of –19.9. Ukraine, Libya, Yemen, and Jordan are among the countries that have seen the worst decline.

The list was topped by Singapore, which was followed by Slovenia and Norway. Malta, Denmark, Sweden, and Switzerland round out the top five. The Central African Republic and Chad were ranked 180 and 181, respectively, at the bottom of the list. Whileits rapid development, Afghanistan remained one of the list's lowest-ranked countries. It was ranked 178th, which put it in fourth place.

The Youth Development Index examines the situation of 1.8 million persons aged 15 to 29 years around the world. The countries are ranked from 0.00 (worst) to 1.00 (best) based on factors such as education, employment, health, and political and civic participation.

Meanwhile, the global situation of young people hadimproved by 3.1 percent from2010 and 2018. With a 1.6 percent drop in global juvenile mortality, health had the greatest increase of 4.39 percent worldwide.