Issues Raised By The Kerala High Court While Ordering Action To Rehab The Stray Dogs

On Monday, the Kerala High Court, while hearing a case about stray dogs being poisoned to death in the state's Thrikkakara Municipalitystated that dogs are not naturally dangerous and are made such by circumstances.



When the Municipality's counsel stated that the communal dogs were creating a menace to its citizens, a Division Bench of Justice AK Jayakrishnan Nambiar and Justice P Gopinath responded in the affirmative.

As a result, the Court determined that killing or seriously injuring such dogs was not a viable remedy to the residents' problem. However, the Municipality was told to find private individuals or organizations within its local jurisdiction who are passionate about animal welfare and present them before the Court by the next posting deadline.

Advocate Hariraj Madhav Rajendran argued that there was an international-recognized animal protection group operating in the jurisdiction. They currently have only 12 cents and are striving to acquire more land. While over100 dogs were poisoned to death and placed in a garbage heap in the state as a result of this incident. The Junior Health Inspector had lately applied for anticipatory bail after being accused of purchasing for the poison that killed the dogs.

The State's representative, Ashok Cherian, was given the task of gathering information on all animal shelters throughout the state and compiling a district-by-district report of both state-run and private-run shelters.

Advocate Uma Devi went on to say that her firm DAYA might be able to take in these stray canines from the Thrikkakara Municipality.

She said that the organization has trained people to professionally catch and rescue dogs. Yet, because she was unaware of how many dogs they could manage, the Court requested that she release a report in this matter. On August 6th, the issue will be reviewed.

The Court stated that it was critical to ensure that they formed a functional committee for the right reasons rather than just for the sake of it.