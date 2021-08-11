Italy's Mount Etna Risen To A New Record
- The youngest and also most dynamic cone of the famed volcano has risen to a new height of 3,357 metres (11,000 feet) above sea level.
- Mount Etna's southeastern crater has increased in height, making Europe's tallest active volcano.
According to INGV, the National Institute for Geophysics and Vulcanology, situated in Catania, Sicily, the youngest and also most dynamic cone of the famed volcano has risen to a new height of 3,357 metres (11,000 feet) above sea level.
As per Italy's volcano monitoring service, in the following six months of action, Mount Etna's southeastern crater has increased in height, making Europe's tallest active volcano that it was earlier.
The press release stated that the satellite photographs showed that the southeast crater is now significantly higher than its 'older brother,' the northeast crater, which has been the indisputable peak of Etna for 40 years.