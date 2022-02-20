Boy From India Holds New Guinness World Record For Being Youngest Yoga Instructor

Reyansh Surani from India holds the new Guinness World Record for being the world's youngest certified yoga instructor. He has achieved this feat at the age of 9 years and 220 days. After finishing their 200-hour Yoga Teacher's Training Course, the young yogi obtained his certification from the Anand Shekhar Yoga School on July 27, 2021.



When Reyansh learned that his parents were attending a yoga teacher's training course in Rishikesh, India, he decided to pursue his dream of becoming a certified instructor.



Reyansh stated that he chose to join them and, to his surprise, discovered that he too enjoys teaching. Reyansh experienced some cultural shock when he moved from Dubai to Rishikesh for a month.

He explained the unique experience when he first learned that they e were heading to Rishikesh. He was excited to experience life in the countryside. For the first time, he witnessed that side of the globe - a place so spiritually powerful. He had a strong sense of being in touch with nature. They went tracking every now and again, which made the stay fascinating and adventurous. It was a nice way to unwind after a long day of yoga instruction.

Reyansh didn't have access to the internet and had to make do without other conveniences like air conditioning. He rapidly adjusted to his new surroundings, though, and liked the simple way of life.

The Anand Shekhar Yoga School's 200 Hour Yoga Teacher's Training Course is a four-week intensive residential programme.

He used to believe that yoga was solely about physical posture and breathing, but it is so much more. As part of an intensive training, he learned Ayurvedic alignment, anatomic theory, and dietary data.

Due to pandemic limitations, Reyansh is currently teaching small private classes. At school, he also teaches his peers in groups of 10-15 students per session. The pleasure or sense of success that teaching yoga provides Reyansh is his favourite part of the job.

Reyansh, now ten years old, is still focused on teaching yoga and doing well in school. He doesn't have any specific plans for the future, but one of his ambitions is to organise virtual reality yoga classes.

Meanwhile, Reyansh makes every effort to save as much money as he can. He also believes in giving a portion of his money to charity. He explained that his family has always taught him that being generous means sharing money, even if it is only a small amount.