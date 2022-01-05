JC Chaudhry Holds The Guinness World Record For Teaching Numerology To Nearly 6000 Individuals

One of India's finest numerologists, JC Chaudhry, set the very first Guinness World Record in Numerology and the first world record of 2022 by teaching numerology to nearly 6000 individuals from different countries including the United States, the United Kingdom, the Middle East, and India about ancient science.



CNPL (Chaudhry Nummero Pvt Ltd) and the Indian Institute of Numerology started the program to raise awareness of numerology, that was used in ancient societies such as Greece, Egypt, China, Chaldea, and India.

The assessor for the Guinness Book of World Records, Swapnil Dangarikar, stated, that for this achievement, the Guinness World Record London office has created a new category, and it is a ground-breaking accomplishment for the year 2022. He congratulate the company for reaching a new milestone. It was inspiring to see the passion and energy with which people came together today to set a new World Record focused on learning and improving one's life.

Educationist JC Chaudhry stated in a statement about the feat and he expressed that he wanted to promote awareness regarding how numbers and human life are enigmatically interwoven. JC Chaudhry's efforts to improve the living experience have been featured in many media outlets in the United States and the Middle East.

Various innovators have investigated carefully into the intriguing science of numerology from the time of ancient Greek Mathematician and Philosopher Pythagoras, who thought that God structured the universe on numbers. Their goal with INF - International Numerology Forum and IIN - Indian Institute of Numerology is to use numerology to improve people's lives.

INF intends to establish its headquarters in Dubai, United Arab Emirates, and to reach out to numerologists all over the world in order to synthesise different branches of the science and to launch additional study in this area.

Numerology admirers came to study about the 'power of name' and how numbers may affect various parts of their lives such as work, education, and marriage through digital means. JC Chaudhry discussed the intricacies of using numbers to improve human lives.