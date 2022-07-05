Kaamya Karthikeyan From Mumbai Became Youngest Indian To Scale Summit Of North America's Mt Denali

As the youngest Indian to achieve the accomplishment, Kaamya Karthikeyan, a class 10 student, a climbing prodigy and the daughter of Commander S Karthikeyan of the Indian Navy, hoisted the tricolour and the Naval Ensign to the top of Mount Denali (20310 feet) on June 27.



The most difficult of the seven summit challenges is a remote Alaskan peak that is the highest in North America. With this ascent, she has achieved the fifth of her goals, which are to scale the highest mountains on each of the seven continents and ski to both poles.



Kaamya is in a good position to accomplish the Explorer's Grandslam and will likely be the youngest to accomplish so with Mount Everest, Vinson, and the polar ski traverses still to go. Kaamya attends the Mumbai Navy Children School.

Meanwhile, on August 24, 2019, Karthikeyan finished climbing the 6260-meter-tall Mentok Kangri II in Ladakh. The earliest mountaineer to do so was she. She was hailed by Navy officials for climbing Mount Aconcagua.

At the young age of three, Kamya began hiking. She then began ascending the Lonavala, Pune, basic track. She and her parents scaled a number of significant Himalayan peaks when she was nine years old. One of these is Roopkund in Uttarakhand. She arrived at Nepal's Everest Base Camp (5346 m) a year later.