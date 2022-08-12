Kate Jayden From UK Breaks Guinness World Record For Running 106 Marathons In 106 Days

Kate Jayden from UK broke the Guinness world record for the most consecutive days jogging by running for an astounding 106 days. The Derbyshire runner set a world record for the most consecutive days spent running a marathon.

Between December 31, 2021, and April 15, 2022, the 35-year-old runner travelled a staggering amount of miles, but she had no intention of setting a record. However, Kate discovered that the buzz helped promote her fundraising efforts when individuals told her that her quest would be record-worthy as it started to gather traction with the media. She then filled out a record application. She smashed the previous record of 95 days held by Alyssa Clark (USA), finishing her journey in April.

Later, Aberdeenshire personal trainers Fay Cunningham and Emma Petrie tied the score. After competing to earn money and publicity for their individual causes, the three athletes are now sharing this tremendous accomplishment. Initially, Kate intended to complete 100 marathons in 100 days. This would span the roughly 2620 miles between Aleppo, Syria, and the United Kingdom, a path frequently travelled by refugees seeking shelter.

After completing herfirst marathon in 2011, Kate recalled that she had been a consistent marathon and ultramarathon runner for several years. Consistency and managing a full-time work while training for the marathon were her major challenges. She said that while working for 8 to 9 hours a day could be exhausting at times, having the discipline to stick to her goals kept her going when her motivation wained. But in the end, she set a new record with her 106 days of jogging, so it was unquestionably worth it.

The accomplishment served as a means for Kate to express gratitude to everyone who followed her journey on social media and supported her mission. It was tremendously humbling to run the same distance a refugee would have to travel. Being able to go through that and be able to give the record back to the organizations and people who made the journey possible felt like such a privilege and an honour. The constant work and exhaustion weren't the only problem she faced along the way, though.

Meanwhile, she also revealed that on day 46, Kate felt her knee "hurt a bit," but she was unaware that there might be a problem. She completed the challenge with a shattered knee, which required surgery, as was later discovered by an MRI scan in May.