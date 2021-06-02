Kimbal Musk, Used Tricks To Make Sure Of Tesla CEO Elon Musk To Be On Time

Many of us have trouble keeping our appointments on time. Elon Musk had difficulty waking up to his morning alarm or completing his responsibilities on time. His younger brother, Kimbal Musk, devised a scheme to ensure that Elon did not miss the school bus in the morning.

A Twitter user recently shared an extract from a 2018 Washington Post article detailing how Kimbal would purposefully notify Elon that the bus was coming several minutes ahead of schedule so that he could be ready to board on time.

Hurry and go do your presentation, @elonmusk! Today is June 11th, 2021! pic.twitter.com/CBPOVij4sE — Pope of Muskanity (@RationalEtienne) May 29, 2021

The story went viral, and even Tesla CEO Elon Musk responded to the post, verifying its truth.

Soon after, several netizens began to give their opinions in the comment section. Netizens reacted to the post about how similar the narrative is and what they do in their homes to win the race against time, while others were amused by the narrative and offered their own amusing spin on it. Some of the users came out with interesting comments.

Hurry and go do your presentation, @elonmusk! Today is June 11th, 2021! pic.twitter.com/CBPOVij4sE — Pope of Muskanity (@RationalEtienne) May 29, 2021





True — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) May 30, 2021



