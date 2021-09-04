Mamata Banerjee's Idol Resembling With 10 Hands Showing Welfare Schemes

The Durga Puja organising committee in Kolkata has decided to set up a fiberglass idol of Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, which would be the festival's main centerpiece this year. The statue of the Trinamool Congress supreme leader, with 10 limbs like Goddess Durga herself, would be displayed at the Puja pandal of Nazrul Park Unnayan Samity in the Baguihati neighborhood of Kolkata's north-eastern suburbs. The limbs of each of the CM's idols will be shown as holding emblems for ten of the CM's social programs. In the ten hands, they will show "Kanyashree," "Ruposhree," and her other initiatives such as "Khelashree," "Sastho Sathi," "Credit Card," and "Lokkhi Bhandar."



According to sources, the committee believed that she had always been concerned about the welfare of the people, and hadintroduced various programmes such as Chokkyealo and Ruposhree. They had seen her and thought of her as a mother figure. Despite the fact that they would not worship the chief minister's idol, they will worship goddess Durga's major idol as it is done every year.

Meanwhile, the estimatedbudget for the idolis expected to be in the range of 2 lakhs, with the idol standing at about 5 feet and 4 inches tall. The idol will be created through fiberglass and will spot a white saree. While the committee guaranteed that all covid regulations and standards would be observed to the letter.