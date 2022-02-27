Man From Armenia Holds New Guinness World Record For Doing Pull-Ups From Helicopter

Roman Sahradyan, an Armenian, opted to boost the pace by conducting his workout while suspended from a helicopter. The video has gone viral on the internet, with many people startled.



In a video, he can be seen dangling from a helicopter's landing skid. It wasn't just a publicity stunt, though. The daring deed was part of a bid to break a Guinness World Record (GWR). Sahradyan set the guinness world record for doing 23 pull-ups in a minute.



The teenage fitness fanatic was observed dangling from a chopper as it flew closer to the earth, without any harness and only a helmet.

As per the Guinness World Records, he does not hold this single world record. He also had secured other achievements including the record with 1,001 spins, he owns the record for'most consecutive gymnastic high bar giants. He holds the records for the most toe touches on a bar and the most horizontal bar back hip rotations in one minute, amid other things.