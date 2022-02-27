Man From Armenia Holds New Guinness World Record For Doing Pull-Ups From Helicopter
Roman Sahradyan, an Armenian, opted to boost the pace by conducting his workout while suspended from a helicopter. The video has gone viral on the internet, with many people startled.
In a video, he can be seen dangling from a helicopter's landing skid. It wasn't just a publicity stunt, though. The daring deed was part of a bid to break a Guinness World Record (GWR). Sahradyan set the guinness world record for doing 23 pull-ups in a minute.
The teenage fitness fanatic was observed dangling from a chopper as it flew closer to the earth, without any harness and only a helmet.
As per the Guinness World Records, he does not hold this single world record. He also had secured other achievements including the record with 1,001 spins, he owns the record for'most consecutive gymnastic high bar giants. He holds the records for the most toe touches on a bar and the most horizontal bar back hip rotations in one minute, amid other things.
As numerous netizens were taken aback by his ease with which he completed the task, sahradyan, who holds many world records, may have been unaffected. Several users gave feedbacks according to them. Some applauded his efforts and mentioned that this is the most incredible feat ever while the majority admitting they had no idea such a category existed. Whereas some believe that 23 is a small number and that they can "beat him easy," others remark that achieving it on a moving chopper rather than a stationary bar must have been a great difficulty.
