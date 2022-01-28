Man From Iran Holds New Guinness World Record For Balancing 85 Spoons On His Body

In Karaj, Iran, Abolfazl Saber Mokhtari broke the Guinness World record for the most spoons balanced on the body with 85.



Abolfazl Saber Mokhtari's 85 most balanced spoons on the body. 's 85 most balanced spoons on the body. The @guinnessworldrecords released the news on their site by mentioning

Mokhtari said that this ability of mine was discovered by mistake when he was a child, Mokhtari explained, but after years of practise and effort, he was able to strengthen and grow it to where it is now. When asked about the limitations of this extraordinary ability, Mokhtari stated that he has yet to encounter anything he can't balance.

The 50-year-old has progressed to the point where he can balance or attach another person to his body. The secret of Mokhtari's unique skill, he says, is his ability to transfer energy from his body to the object.

He can transfer the energy he has in him to the objects as long as He can touch and feel them, therefore he urged him to focus on the objects on my body as much as possible, and that's how he does it.

He concentrated on whatever he was attempting to adhere to his body, allowing me to transfer my energy and power to them. Last summer, Mokhtari began his quest to beat the record, but the weather proved to be a big stumbling block.

As he approached the 80th mark, a few spoons fell from his body due to the humidity and scorching temperature. The spoons must stay balanced on the body for a particular amount of time, according to the rules for this record.

He tried his hardest to stay focused, but his body temperature and sweat kept dragging him back to square one. Mokhtari, on the other hand, never gave up and broke the record on his third attempt.

Meanwhile, Marcos Ruiz Ceballos of Spain held the previous record for the most spoons balanced on the body, which was 64. Mokhtari isn't the only world record holder who can do incredible skin balancing feats.



