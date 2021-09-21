Man From Kerala Holds Guinness World Record For Hitting 426 Punches In Just 60 Seconds

Rafhan Ummer of Kozhikode has set a Guinness World Record for the most full extension blows thrown on a punching pad. The 24-year-old from Kozhikode swung his fist 426 times in 60 seconds, shattering the previous record established by Slovakian kickboxer Pavel Trusov. He had 334 people on his official list. Rafhan already knows how to land punches after eight years of Kung Fu and four years of boxing.

His punching speed has been noticed by his friends. They shot a video and presented it to him because he barely notice his speed when he strike. They told him about full extension punching," Rafhan explains. Rafhan filmed a 15-second video in which he threw over 100 punches in a single try before applying for the record. He continues, that it was the moment when they realised he had a chance to beat the world record.

Rafhan, a professional fitness coach, also holds the India Book of Records for punching 414 times. A full-extension punch is when your fist is fully extended and then fully retracted. Maintaining the pace and force of punches for a whole minute, from start to finish, was critical to winning the record, according to Rafhan.

He explained that along with his daily workouts, he used to set aside some time to practise it, especially to maintain a consistent tempo and power. Hamsakoya, his KungFu master, guided him.

He explained that for achieving the record, he practised for a month. He make sure not to stop throwing a full extension punch until the timer hits one minute.

Rafhan further added that another key element to consider when practising full extension striking exercises is breath control. He started doing breathing exercises as well as meditation. Because he do exercising since he was in school, it wasn't difficult for him to develop adequate respiratory control.

In the presence of Ahmed Devarkovil, Minister of Ports; O Rajagopal, President of District Sports Council, Dr Beena Philip, Kozhikode Mayor; Thottathil Raveendran MLA, and boxing trainers Ramesh Kumar and Rajesh T, Rafhan established the world record on September 11 at Kozhikode Indoor Stadium.

Setting a new world record isn't Rafhan's ultimate ambition. He wants to break his idol Bruce Lee's previous record of nine punches in a second by throwing the most punches in a second.