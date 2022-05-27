Man From USA Attempted Guinness World Record For Most Pull Ups In 24 Hours

Anthony Robles of the United States is a genuinely inspirational athlete. He has had to navigate the world without his right leg since infancy. Robles has now set his sights and has decided to achieve a Guinness World new record: the most pull-ups in a 24-hour period. To break Brandon Tucker's record, Robles must have to do at least 7,716 pull-ups.



Robles decided to join his high school wrestling team at the age of 14, and now he must figure out how to beat his opponents while missing one limb. Robles was motivated to improve his talents and prove that he was just as talented as any other wrestler, despite losing his first event.



His hard work paid off, and he went on to wrestle in college, winning multiple university championships. Years later, he set himself a new goal: to break a Guinness World Record.

After wowing the crowd during the FanShield 500 NASCAR event in Arizona in March 2020, he set a new Guinness World record for the most pull-ups in one minute with an 80-pound pack, with 23.

In 2012, he set a new record of 30 pull-ups in one minute with a 60-pound pack, however that record has since been beaten.

Anthony is off to a good start, averaging 12 pull-ups each minute. Anthony took a rest at this point, having accomplished 2,690 pull ups. After completing 2,721 pull ups, Anthony appears to have injured his left arm. His instructor clenched his bicep and applied an ice pack on it. Anthony has decided to abandon the endeavour due to a problem with his left arm.