Man In Kerala Detained For Smoking Inside Lavatory Of Aircraft

A 62-year-old man from Kerala was detained for reportedly smoking in a private airline's lavatory on January 29 after it landed at this airport.

Aircraft Act, according to police. The man was arrested when the necessary processes were completed; the case was filed on January 29. Later, they claimed, he was released on bond. Sukumaran, a resident of Thrissur, was the accused of a case under several articles of the, according to police. The man was arrested when the necessary processes were completed; the case was filed on January 29. Later, they claimed, he was released on bond.

According to the FIR, the individual was caught smoking inside the Spicejet restroom during flight and was turned over to the airport authorities by the crew.

Meanwhile, in addition to the 1.2 million nonsmokers who are exposed to secondhand smoke, almost seven million of these people pass away from direct tobacco usage. India, which transitioned from a developing to a high-income nation, is projected to have 120 million smokers, or roughly 9% of its 138 crore population.