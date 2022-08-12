Man Receives Kidney From Mother And Liver From Sister In A Double Organ Transplantation

A 22-year-old man from Uttarakhand whohad a "rare genetic disease" since he was seven years old just underwent a double-organ transplant at a prestigious private hospital in the city and was given a new lease on life. They said that his 46-year-old mother and 27-year-old sister donated the kidney and liver to the 22-year-old man.

According to medical professionals, the disorder known as Primary Hyperoxyluria Type 1 is caused by a gene malfunction where a mutation in the gene AGXT lowers the liver's ability to generate enzymes that assist manage the body's oxalate level. They claimed that oxalate accumulates excessively in the body due to the lack or deficiency in this gene, which prevents it from being metabolized.

According to the hospital, this results in the formation of insoluble calcium oxalate crystals in the kidney (kidney stones) and other organs such as the heart, bones, and blood vessels, which causes organ failure. The patient had been receiving primary clinical care in his hometown and had only lately begun receiving routine hemodialysis.

He was brought to Apollo hospital on June 6 after his condition this time had worsened to the point of end-stage kidney failure. On the basis of his diagnosis and consultation with Dr. Kailash Nath Singh, senior consultant in the hospital's nephrology and multi-organ transplant unit, he was advised to undergo immediate combined kidney and liver transplant surgery since it was the liver that was causing complications to other organs.

A 16-hour simultaneous kidney and liver transplant procedure was performed on June 7 at the hospital under the direction of Dr. Sandeep Guleria, senior consultant surgeon in general surgery, GI surgery, and transplantation, and Dr. Neerav Goyal, senior consultant, liver transplant. The end-stage renal disease can develop as a result of kidney stones, and delaying treatment for such conditions can be fatal.

As a result, Dr. Guleria explained that a combination kidney and liver transplant was promptly advised for the 22-year-old patient. After undergoing both treatments simultaneously, the patient was released after 21 days following the transplant. He has been making good progress and has to go to the hospital for follow-ups.