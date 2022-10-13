Man Repays Money To Stranger Taken In Donation For Mother's Treatment

A commendable incidence has been reported online in which a man described how he was surprised to receive money from a stranger one day on LinkedIn. A user by the name of Kamal Singh made a post on LinkedIn two days ago where he described how he was able to obtain his money back.



A man described on LinkedIn how he was surprised to receive money from a stranger one day . A user by the name of Kamal Singh made a post on LinkedIn two days ago where he described how he was able to obtain his money back. Mr. Singh said in his post that he received Rs 201 from an unknown user of PhonePe. When he started the chat, he discovered that he had sent the man money about 1.5 years earlier as a little gesture of support after seeing his fundraising appeal on a social media website.

Meanwhile, being shared, the article has received more than a million likes, hundreds of shares, and a deluge of supportive comments from users.

Furthermore, this makes us remember that others have hope because there is still humanity in this evil planet. The ability to help others in need is one of life's greatest virtues. When you lend someone money, you don't expect them to pay it back, especially if it's a small amount.