Need For Vaccinating The Young Groups Of People

India is struggling to come over the second wave of COVID which has taken several lives away, in the meantime the need for children to be vaccinated has increased. Whereas from the past few weeks the thing bothering the country people more is the 'third wave'.

On Thursday, Twitter was flooded with comments from children to parents pleading with the government to make vaccinations available to children aged 12 to 17.

A lot of media reports had stated that the third wave will be affecting the children or the young group. #SaveKidsFrom3rdWave and #VaccinateIndianKids was trending on twitter. More than 10,000 tweets were done by the users by using the hashtags to show their growing concern about the upcoming wave. People are urging the government to save the kids by vaccinating them. People are constantly striving to move vaccine trials on children forward as soon as possible.

Ayaan Kapoor, a class 11 student at Gurugram's Shri Ram School, conducted the programme. He asked his mother while watching news about the vaccination drive between 18 to 44, he showed his concern about the vaccination below the age group of 18. Her mother replied to him that it would take the time of months or even a year.

Then he, including his parents, thought to spread their concern with other people and in that span of time a lot of people joined them and supported the matter, reported The Print.The acceptance of the Pfizer vaccine for children as under the age group of 18 years old by the US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) prompted Ayaan to start the initiative, he added.

A twitter user named Manoj Aggarwal wrote in his handle that more than 1 year people had been under several restrictions as 'home confinement'. The government needs to vaccinate Indian children to help, Vaccinate Indian kids to assist them in coping with life, a life that we have experienced.

According to Bharat Biotech, the Drugs Controller General of India (DCGI) approved Bharat Biotech's Covaxin trials on children aged two to eighteen years on Thursday, and the stage two and three trials will be conducted on "525 safe volunteers."

Foreign countries like the US had already declared their plans on vaccinating the young age group. On Monday, Pfizer and BioNTech's COVID-19 vaccine was approved by the US regulators for use in children under the age group of 18, expanding the country's inoculation program as vaccination rates have declined considerably.