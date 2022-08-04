Non-Profit Online Platform Named 'Secular Marriage Matrimony Is Buzzing With Profiles And Proposals

A non-profit online platform called "Secular Marriage Matrimony" is popping with profiles and proposals of young people who seek to defy traditional norms of "arranged marriage" at a time when religion- and caste-specific matrimonial sites are booming. According to the platform's creator, Manu Manushyajathy, it has grown more well-known since the pandemic.



The number of people uploading profiles has increased, and Secular Marriage Matrimony's Facebook page has surpassed 50,000 followers. The 33-year-old Maths teacher stated that in 2014, he launched a page where he used to publish motivational tales of couples and individuals who overcame obstacles to overcome patriarchy, caste, and religion to live together.

The response was overwhelmingly positive, and he realised how many people wanted to escape the "system" and lead more unconventional lives. He later created Secular Marriage Matrimony after individuals began giving him profiles.

Despite cyberattacks, Manu persisted in his attempts. He claims that he remained idle for a while since he had to concentrate on his education. After the pandemic breakout, the page saw an increase in activity. After he updated it, the number of followers began to increase. Profiles poured in on me.

The belief on the secular matrimonial site has been increased. Even Manu observes that more ladies are now adding their profiles on the page. He claims that he receives at least 10 female profiles each month.