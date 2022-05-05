Nonuplets From Mali Achieved The Guinness World Record Of Most Children Delivered At A Single Birth To Survive

The world-famous Malian nonuplets celebrated their one birthday on 4 May 2022.The nine infants were born on May 4, 2021, and now hold the Guinness World Record for the most children born at a single birth who have survived.



However, eight infants delivered to Nadya Suleman (USA) aka "Octomom" in 2009 held the previous record.

The record-breaking children, together with their mother, Halima Cisse who is 26 years old are still in the care of the Moroccan facility where they were delivered.

Mrs Cisse and her nine babies are being cared for in a specifically equipped flat owned by the clinic, where nurses are constantly available to assist her. The children have also been put on a strict diet to ensure that they get all of the nutrients they need.

Nonuplets are extremely unusual, and there has never been a case of nine kids from a single birth surviving for more than a few hours before the Cissé children arrived.

The five baby girls and four baby boys were born prematurely via Caesarean section. They ranged in weight from 500 g to 1 kilogramme. She was initially thought to be carrying seven children by Mali doctors, but two more were discovered after the Malian government took her to Morocco's Ain Borja Clinic for expert care.

The family is throwing a small birthday celebration with simply a few nurses and neighbours from their apartment building to commemorate the occasion.

Meanwhile, the health minister of Mali, Dr Fanta Siby disclosed the news that the newborns and the mother were all doing well.