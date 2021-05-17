Officials Rescued Elephant In The Bandipur Tiger Reserve

The officials in the Moleyur range of the Bandipur Tiger Reserve in Karnataka rescued an elephant trapped in a fresh mud puddle. The short clip was tweeted by Bandipur Tiger Reserve on Sunday, and it quickly went viral on social media.

As seen in the video, the elephant struggled to move after being trapped in the mud puddle. It moved its legs but was unable to stand because it was lying in a puddle. Following that, officials used a JCB Loader to slowly lift the elephant up from the puddle and walk gradually.









The caption of the post stated that "One female elephant, stuck in the fresh mud puddle in Moleyur range of Bandipur Tiger Reserve, rescued successfully," India Today.

The Indian Forest Services' Ramesh Pandey also tweeted the video, saying that an elephant's helplessness can be caused by bad posture combined with heavyweight on a slushy field. Thank you to the officials and employees of @Bandipur TR for giving the female elephant a timely nudge. She was drained. Bravo to everyone involved in the rescue.

Social media users praised the officials for saving the elephant after the video went viral. A consumer mentioned that a little assistance can make a huge difference. Several other comments also flooded the social media by appreciating the work done by the officials.