Republic Day 2020: In Mumbai, 2,471 People Take 'Plank Challenge' and Created a Guinness World Record

On Sunday, January 26th, India has celebrated its 71st Republic Day. Even every city has tried something new to celebrate Republic day of 2020. This republic day has become all the more special after 2,471 people congregated at Mumbai's MMRDA grounds creating a Guinness World Record by taking up the plank challenge as part of the #PlankForIndia initiative.

Several celebrities including Actor Anil Kapoor, sportspersons Mithali Raj, Mary Kom, Dutee Chand, Sunil Chhetri and others participating in the event.

On Republic Day 2020, the new record has created at the second edition of Bajaj Allianz Life Plankathon event in Mumbai broke the earlier record created during the same event hosted in Pune, Maharashtra in 2019.

In the earlier record 2,353 people were witnessed together holding the abdominal plank position for a minute (60 seconds).

Anil Kapoor, who is also a fitness enthusiast, said that he was "extremely delighted" to be a part of the new Guinness World Record. He added that the initiative will not only support aspiring athletes but will also encourage healthy living, demonstrating that a daily fitness routine can commence with a "simple plank!" According to a report by The Indian Express.