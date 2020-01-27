Top
Trending :
Home  > OffBeat

Republic Day 2020: In Mumbai, 2,471 People Take 'Plank Challenge' and Created a Guinness World Record

Republic Day 2020: In Mumbai, 2,471 People Take The republic day of 2020 has become all the more special after 2,471 people congregated at Mumbai's MMRDA grounds creating a Guinness World Record.
Highlights

The republic day of 2020 has become all the more special after 2,471 people congregated at Mumbai's MMRDA grounds creating a Guinness World Record.

The republic day of 2020 has become all the more special after 2,471 people congregated at Mumbai's MMRDA grounds creating a Guinness World Record.

On Sunday, January 26th, India has celebrated its 71st Republic Day. Even every city has tried something new to celebrate Republic day of 2020. This republic day has become all the more special after 2,471 people congregated at Mumbai's MMRDA grounds creating a Guinness World Record by taking up the plank challenge as part of the #PlankForIndia initiative.

Several celebrities including Actor Anil Kapoor, sportspersons Mithali Raj, Mary Kom, Dutee Chand, Sunil Chhetri and others participating in the event.

On Republic Day 2020, the new record has created at the second edition of Bajaj Allianz Life Plankathon event in Mumbai broke the earlier record created during the same event hosted in Pune, Maharashtra in 2019.

In the earlier record 2,353 people were witnessed together holding the abdominal plank position for a minute (60 seconds).

Anil Kapoor, who is also a fitness enthusiast, said that he was "extremely delighted" to be a part of the new Guinness World Record. He added that the initiative will not only support aspiring athletes but will also encourage healthy living, demonstrating that a daily fitness routine can commence with a "simple plank!" According to a report by The Indian Express.

Show Full Article
Print Article
More On
Download The Hans India Android App or iOS App for the Latest update on your phone.
Subscribed Failed...
Subscribed Successfully...
More Stories

More From The Hans India

More >>
Canada Man Comes up With Ingenious Idea, Rescues Frozen Kittens With Hot Coffee: isn27 Jan 2020 6:45 AM GMT

Canada Man Comes up With Ingenious Idea, Rescues Frozen Kittens With Hot Coffee: isn't it beautiful?

Inter student found dead under a suspicious condition in Srikakulam district
Inter student found dead under a suspicious condition in...
Assembly sessions: BAC decides to extend the house for one day on Monday
Assembly sessions: BAC decides to extend the house for one day on...
'There will never be another Kobe,' tributes pour as NBA...
Samatha case: Final verdict adjourned to Jan 30
Samatha case: Final verdict adjourned to Jan 30

More From Entertainment

More >>


Top