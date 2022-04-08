Researchers Discovered Communication Between Mushrooms

Researchers have discovered that mushrooms, yes, mushrooms, have the ability to communicate with one another. They also have a vocabulary of around 50 words. They discovered that certain mushrooms exhibit 'extracellular electrical potential oscillations.'



They looked at four different species of fungi: ghost fungi, Enoki fungi, split gill fungi, and caterpillar fungi, a report published by Times Now.

Researchers discovered that the electrical activity of these four species of fungi was structurally similar to human speech and approximated the vocabulary of dozens of words. Researchers discovered that when wood-digesting fungi came into contact with wood, their impulses increased, implying that they use electrical signals to communicate information regarding food or harm.

professor Andrew Adamatzky said that they arrange spikes into words and give a linguistic and information complexity study of fungal spiking activity, suggesting that fungus employ electrical activity spikes to communicate and assimilate information in mycelium networks.