Researchers Discovered The Indications That Fracking Could Cause New Form Of Earthquake
- Slow ruptures near an active gas well resulted in a novel form of earthquake,
- The study discovered that almost 10% of the 350 earthquakes measured over 5 months near an active gas well in British Columbia, Canada, ruptured more slowly and lasted seconds longer than ordinary fracking shocks.
Slow-moving, longer-lasting earthquake tremors can be triggered by oil and gas extraction, as scientists have discovered for the first time in Canadian fracking areas.Slow ruptures near an active gas well resulted in a novel form of earthquake, according to a team of experts from the Geological Survey of Canada. This explains how seismic slips and larger earthquakes can be triggered by near-inaudible vibrations caused by oil and gas production techniques.The study discovered that almost 10% of the 350 earthquakes measured over 5 months near an active gas well in British Columbia, Canada, ruptured more slowly and lasted seconds longer than ordinary fracking shocks.