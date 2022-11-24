Scientist Claimed The Shocking Answer Why Sheep Walked In Circle In China

According to a scientist, has been solved, the enigma surrounding the unsettling video of a sizable herd of sheep meandering in a circle for 12 continuous days in China. People all across the world were perplexed by the video, which was released on Twitter earlier this month.



A farm in Inner Mongolia is depicted in the video, which was published by the Chinese state-run People's Daily, with dozens of sheep walking almost perfectly in a clockwise circle. The majority of animals are observed exhibiting the same behavior.

Matt Bell, a professor and director of the Department of Agriculture at Hartpury University in Gloucester, England, explained this peculiar behaviour by saying that it appears the sheep have been in the pen for a long time, and this may have led to stereotypical behaviour, with the repeated circling due to frustration at being in the pen and having limited movement. He stated that once they have formed a link or joined their pals, the other sheep join since they are flock animals.

Flock mentality is demonstrated by sheep, who move with the herd while defending a single animal from predators. But a source claimed that since November 4 the sheep in China had been circling. No information is available to determine whether they stopped travelling or stopped for food or drink.

According to the farm's owner, Ms. Miao, who was identified by UK-based Metro, initially just a few sheep displayed the behaviour, but with time the entire flock began to circle in a circle. Ms. Miao's sheep are housed in 34 enclosures, but only one flock in that one corral, according to her, has been behaving oddly.