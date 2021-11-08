Set Of Preserved Roman Slave Rooms Discovered At Pompeii After 2,000 Years

According to The Archaeological Park of Pompeii, an exquisitely preserved apartment, previously inhabited by slaves, has been found in the ancient Roman city of Pompeii in Italy. Three beds, a chamber pot that had been utilized as a toilet, a wooden box storing horse trappings, and a single little window remains in the small unornamented room of only 16 sqm. A chariot shaft was also discovered, implying that the slaves used their apartment as a workshop to repair their master's vehicle.



The 'extraordinary preservation' of the apartment is attributed to Mount Vesuvius' massive explosion in CE 79, which demolished the Roman city of Pompeii.



The finds on the Pompeii website have been lauded by Gabriel Zuchtriegel, director-general of Pompeii's archaeological park, as an pening into the fragile existence of individuals who rarely emerge in historical texts. He further added that without a doubt one of the greatest amazing findings of his life as an archaeologist.

The Civita Giuliana villa, located outside of Pompeii's city walls, had first been discovered in 2017, and other incredible discoveries have since been made, which included a ceremonial chariot and a stable, reported Science Alert

The crew at the Archaeological Park of Pompeii was enabled to construct replicate plaster moulds of two persons who succumbed in the Vesuvius eruption using the remnants of human existence found at the villa in November 2020. Two bodies were discovered during this expedition, one believed to be an expert and the other a slave.

The victims were discovered in a subterranean chamber of a property near Civita Giuliana, according to Insider's Rachel Hosie. Pompeii's remains became initially uncovered in the 16th century, and more than 1,500 of the estimated 2,000 victims have since been excavated.