Singer In London Holds New Guinness World Record For Livestreamed Studio 2054 Concert

Dua Lipa, the singer and model holds a new Guinness World Record with a total of 284,000 tickets sold, for most tickets auctioned for a livestreamed concert by a single female artist. The world-record-breaking event was broadcast live from Rotherhithe, London, UK's Printworks nightclub.



The tickets were for her Studio 2054 webcast event, which was a homage to the world-famous Manhattan disco venue Studio 54.

It preceded the release of her second studio album, Future Nostalgia, on March 27, 2020, and featured the title track. Club Future Nostalgia, a remix of the singer's second album, was launched in August 2020, followed by the republished Future Nostalgia (Moonlight Edition) in 2021. Studio 2054 was held on November 27, 2020, and was broken into four acts, much like a live music video.

The show was webcast globally and was free of regional barriers, making it a safe and accessible event. The reason for the event being streamed rather being broadcast live was, of course, the Covid-19 limitations in force into 2020. This allowed fans all over the world to witness Dua Lipa's new album and performance from the comfort of their own homes.

Despite the fact that 284,000 tickets were sold, the concert received over five million views, according to the official press release.

The concert was broadcast on free-to-air platforms around the world, which meant that no ticket was required to see it, generating 1.9 million unique log-ins from China and 95,000 from India.



Dua Lipa's fans have the option of purchasing a normal or VIP ticket. A short online after-party with DJ and producer The Blessed Madonna was also included in the latter option. Meanwhile, on-demand tickets to see the event were still being offered days later, boosting sales and stats even more.