Slackliner Walks Above Active Volcano And Clouds To Set Guinness World Record

The Brazilian, 35, is the holder of the Guinness World Records for both the highest and longest slackline walks over an active volcano. Slacklining, a rapidly expanding sport, is remarkably similar to tightrope walking.

However, instead of using a taut cord or rope, athletes typically balance and perform acrobatics while hung in the air using a tensioning system made of a cable or polyester belt that is connected between tree slings. Rafael has a strong desire to experience remarkable activities, spend time in nature, and be outside.

Rafael got his start in slacklining by tying a cable between two palm trees while visiting a buddy. Although it first didn't come naturally to him, it motivated him to keep trying to strike the ideal balance.

He practised constantly until he fell in love with the discipline thanks to his competitive and driven mindset, finally teaching himself how to do static poses, dynamic tricks, and flawless balance. Rafael created strategic slacklining tactics by utilising his engineering knowledge, eventually becoming a master in the discipline.

He soon established himself as a slacklining professional, even getting to know renowned athletes like Dean Potter and Philippe Petit.

On December 2, 2021, the slackline enthusiast broke the record for the highest slackline walk by walking 18 metres between two hot air balloons above the Praia Grande in Santa Catarina, Brazil, at a height of 1,901 metres.

To put it into perspective, the distance walked was twice as tall as Burj Khalifa, the tallest structure in the entire world.

Rafael and Alexander Schulz set a record for the longest slackline walk over an active volcano at 261 metres. On April 15, 2020, they both went 42 metres above the crater of Mount Yasur, a stratovolcano on Tanna Island in Vanuatu.

Being present and mindful during the walk, in Rafael's opinion, is the most difficult aspect. Rafael practises two to three days a week to get ready for such incredible heights, and he even has a 100-meter slackline at home for practise.

In addition, he incorporates yoga, meditation, surfing, cycling, jiu-jitsu, and climbing into his training regimen.

Rafael was aware that in order to break his records, he needed to do new things and come to terms with what it really means to be free.

Rafael desires that the world would be motivated to pursue their aspirations by his accomplishments. An average person has 6,000 thoughts every day.

Rafael's mantra emphasises breathing, which helps him to be mindful and get rid of unwelcome thoughts.

He has witnessed breathtaking sunrises and sunsets while travelling, and on occasion, curious birds have even visited him and landed on the slacklines.

He has also had the extremely rare opportunity to observe nature and the creation of rainbows.

Rafael claims that the nicest thing about slacklining is the chance to gain valuable lessons and leave a lasting impression on the world and the lives of the people he connects with.