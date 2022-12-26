Student Became Inspiration As He Sells Tea To Pay For His Coaching Classes
Highlights
- A student is currently doing just that by making extra money by selling tea at night in order to pay for his coaching sessions.
- A journalist saw the incident and broadcast a video of the student driving at night as a result.
Focus and resilience are two qualities that can help a person advance in life and support goal achievement. A student is currently doing just that by making extra money by selling tea at night in order to pay for his coaching sessions.
A journalist saw the incident and broadcast a video of the student driving at night as a result. The people online have been motivated by the motivational film that is currently going viral. Watch this popular video to get some ideas for yourself.
Journalist Govind Gurjar shared a video of Ajay on his Twitter page (@Gurjarrrrr). The young man, who is a student right now, sells tea to help pay for the costs associated with his coaching. Ajay works as a nighttime tea salesman and studies throughout the day to pay for his coaching, housing, and food expenditures. Here is the inspirational video:
Meanwhile, the video received a lot of good reactions from users of social media. The video was viewed by over 10,000 people and received a tonne of incredible comments.
Next Story
ADVERTISEMENTS