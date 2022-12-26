Student Became Inspiration As He Sells Tea To Pay For His Coaching Classes

Focus and resilience are two qualities that can help a person advance in life and support goal achievement. A student is currently doing just that by making extra money by selling tea at night in order to pay for his coaching sessions.

A journalist saw the incident and broadcast a video of the student driving at night as a result. The people online have been motivated by the motivational film that is currently going viral. Watch this popular video to get some ideas for yourself.

Journalist Govind Gurjar shared a video of Ajay on his Twitter page (@Gurjarrrrr). The young man, who is a student right now, sells tea to help pay for the costs associated with his coaching. Ajay works as a nighttime tea salesman and studies throughout the day to pay for his coaching, housing, and food expenditures. Here is the inspirational video: