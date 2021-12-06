Teacher Suspended After Communicating With Students Regarding Oxford High Shooter Causing Distraction

The teacher at Hopkins High School in Michigan has been suspended after reportedly communicating with students about the distraction regarding the Oxford High School shooter that had made to murder the individuals that he would need to.

According to Hopkins High School principal Ken Szczepanski, the instructor, whose name has not been revealed, reportedly made the statements to various classrooms on Wednesday, a day after 15-year-old Ethan Crumbley fatally shot four classmates and wounded several others at Oxford High School in Kalamazoo.

The teacher's remarks, which apparently mentioned physical violence and firearms, are being investigated by the Michigan State Police and the school. The teacher has been placed on suspension order till the outcome of the inquiry.

According to a parents of a student at the school, explained that the teacher told her child that he would have unplugged a smoke detector to generate a distraction so that he could carry out his hit list and murder the people he needed to kill. It was a disappointment that a grown adult would do such a thing to our children's minds. While another parent's of the student asked that the teacher should be fired as punishment for having this discussion with the pupils.

Following the teacher's conversation with pupils reports regarding an employee intending to shoot up the school began to circulate on campus. The school district and Hopkins High School's superintendent, on the other hand, stated they first learned of the reports on Friday.