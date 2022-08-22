Techie In Tamil Nadu Use His Savings To Build Road

For 31-year-old P Chandrasekaran, having excellent roads for his little village has been a longtime goal. But after getting disappointed fir waiting 25 long years, the Chennai techie—who had spent his entire childhood in the village took initiative to develop the road.



He fulfilled his goal by using the Rs 10.5 lakh he had set aside for his wedding to lay a 280-metre-long concrete road. In the Villupuram district, Nallavur is a village with 350 families located around 18 kilometres from Vanur.

According to Chandrasekaran, the last time roads were created in their hamlet was a primary school student. Even though he has finished his education and is working as a software engineer, the old routes haven't changed at all.

The BE graduate, whose mother is a stay-at-home mother and father is a small trader, was given the opportunity to work from home during the pandemic. Every time he had a break from work, he began going to the panchayat and block development offices to ask for better roads since every day at least one person in his community slipped or fell on the muddy roads and got harmed. Finally, officials stated that they would not be able to reconstruct the roads without the necessary funding.

Chandrasekaran stated that he attempted to obtain approval using the Namaku Naame programme. When he addressed the authorities, they demanded that he pay half of the estimated price for constructing the street. He discovered that the final amount allotted by the government for the road work may not be sufficient after various tax deductions. He made the decision to use all of his savings to pay for the purchase.

S Perumal and P Lakshmi, Chandrasekaran's parents remarked that he initially wasn't given permission to pay the entire amount for the work. They were asked to stop their son by several local officials, and they even threatened us subtly. However, he persisted and finished the road construction last month in a short period of time.

He was assisted in obtaining a special permit from the Villupuram district collector to build the road using his own funds by several employees of the Villupuram District Rural Development Agency. This may be the first instance in the Villupuram district when one person has used all of the funds allocated for a public project.