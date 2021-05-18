Terrifying Videos Of Tauktae Waves Crashing On The Gateway of India Went Viral

Videos of the Gateway of India being slammed by powerful waves from the Arabian Sea have gone viral as Cyclone Tauktae wreaks havoc in various parts of the world. Powerful waves crashing on the walls of the Gateway of India are depicted in the clips, which were recently uploaded to the internet.

Several videos are posted on social media that witnessed the heavy waves of Tauktae. For instance, one of the videos appears to be from the Taj Mahal hotel, which is located next to the Gateway of India.





Never Ever Seen Gateway of India like this 😟😱 Wondering if water has entered the Taj Hotel?? #CycloneTaukte #Gateway_of_India #mumbairain pic.twitter.com/ayfZHgVc0H — Rosy (@rose_k01) May 17, 2021





According to the civic body, powerful waves smashed against the monument's walls in the images, breaking down the barriers that normally divide visitors. In the background, there are strong winds. Winds gusted to 114 kilometres per hour in Mumbai on Monday afternoon as a cyclonic storm passed close to the city's coast.

Several internet users were shocked by the videos, which received numerous views and comments on social media sites. The terrifying scenes in the videos were dubbed "shocking" by the critics.

Users continued to circulate the videos by their shocking and fearful comments, as an expression and feelings towards the havoc situation.





Wow. It's breathtaking to see Mumbai flooded like this.



Cyclone #Tauktae is one of the strongest storms to ever hit India's west coast. https://t.co/CuCHozQn3h — Eric Holthaus (@EricHolthaus) May 18, 2021

On Monday night, Cyclone Tauktae made landfall on Gujarat's coast. In Gujarat, two lakh people have been evacuated. Tauktae, the most powerful cyclone to hit Gujarat in nearly two decades. Tauktae hit the Gujarat coast between Diu and Una around 9 p.m. on Monday and ended around 12 a.m. on Tuesday, stated in a statement by the India Meteorological Department.

Amit Shah, the Union Home Minister, spoke with the chief ministers of Maharashtra, Gujarat, and Rajasthan on Tuesday to assess the situation in the aftermath of Cyclone Tauktae.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi addressed the state's preparedness with Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray.

On Monday, Cyclone Tauktae worsened, killing six people in Maharashtra and injuring nine others in Gujarat.