The Mother-Son Duo From Belagavi Finished The Kazakhstan Ironman Challenge

The Nur Sultan Ironman competition was completed on August 14 by a mother and son from Belagavi. The 226.7 km, three-event race was completed by cancer survivor Mayura Shivalkar and her son Megh. 3.8 km of swimming, 180 km of biking, and 42.2 km of running are all included in the challenge. The challenge must be finished in less than 17 hours only.

After finishing the swimming, bike, and running races in 11:48:55, Megh took first place in the 18–24 age group. WhilleMayura finished the challenge in 15:18:06 hours while competing in the women's 45-49 age division.

Meanwhile, in 2018, Mayura finished the half ironman at Columbo, Sri Lanka, becoming the first triathlon from India to have overcome cancer. However, The World Triathlon Corporation (WTC) hosts a number of long-distance triathlon competitions, including the Ironman Triathlon, which entails a 2.4-mile swim, a 112-mile bike ride, and a marathon 26.22-mile run conducted in that sequence. It is widely regarded as one of the world's most challenging one-day sporting events.

Furthermore, N Raghuram, an Ironman enthusiast stated the the duo of mother-son were preparing for the challenge for more than a year.