The Trending Video Of A Bride From Tamil Nadu Performing Martial Arts Winning Hearts Of The Netizens

A trending video has been winning the hearts of the netizens as a bride from Tamil Nadu is receiving a lot of love and admiration on social media after she performed martial arts at her wedding.



Many people have shared the video on various social media platforms, such as news agency ANI. They took to Twitter to share a video of the bride's incredible performance.

The bride, Nisha, is from the Tamil Nadu district of Thoothukudi, according to the caption shared with the video. She performed Silambattam, a state martial art, immediately following her wedding ceremony on June 28.

According to the caption, she did it to raise awareness about the importance of 'self-defense.'

#WATCH Nisha from Thoothukudi district performed 'Silambattam', a form of martial art from Tamil Nadu, soon after her wedding ceremony on 28th June, to spread awareness about the importance of self-defense#TamilNadu pic.twitter.com/giLOPy1iDZ — ANI (@ANI) July 1, 2021

The Twitter post has nearly 30,000 views since it was shared a few hours ago, and the numbers are only growing. It has also received an outsized number of comments.



ANI shared a quote from Nisha in response to their own post. The post stated that she performed traditional martial arts in front of the villagers soon after the wedding to educate women on the value of self-defense. She has been studying this for 3 years.

She wanted more people to learn this art, from the Tamil Nadu district of Thoothukudi.

