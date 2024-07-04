Thief Robs Retired Teacher's Home In Tamil Nadu, Leaves Apology Note Promising Return

A thief broke into the home of a retired teacher in Tamil Nadu and left an apology note, promising to return the stolen items within a month.

The unusual incident took place on Sathankulam Road in Megnanapuram when Selvin and his wife, both retired teachers, traveled to Chennai to visit their son on June 17.

The couple had hired a domestic helper, Selvi, to periodically clean the house in their absence. When Selvi arrived at the house on June 26, she was alarmed to find the main door open.

Selvi immediately contacted Selvin, who discovered that Rs 60,000, 12 grams of gold jewelry, and a pair of silver anklets had been stolen.

Upon investigating, the police found an apology letter from the burglar, stating, "Forgive me. I will return this in a month. I am doing this because someone in my house is not well."

The Megnanapuram police have registered a case and initiated an investigation.

A similar event happened last year in Kerala when a thief stole a gold necklace from a three-year-old child but later returned the money earned from selling it along with an apology letter near Palakkad.