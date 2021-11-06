Thousands Marched In Glassgow To Protest For Climatic Change

Dozens of people will consider taking to the roadways in Glasgow presently as the UN Climate Conference continues, joining hundreds of others in various regions and cities around the world for a Global Day of Action against climate change. A gathering would travel to Glasgow in the afternoon for a demonstration wherein Greta Thunberg, a young climate activist, will address tens of thousands of climate protesters as the city conducts the COP26 meeting.

Participants in the protest and demonstrations, which will take place on the second weekend of the two-week international climate convention, are anticipated to transport to Glasgow Green, comprising local community groupings, national trade unions, and international climate and environment associations.

Hundreds of roadways in the city centre will be blocked since beginning early in the morning, with 50,000 to 100,000 people anticipated to participate. Activists are expected to hear from officials of the Stop Cambo movement, which is pushing for a closure to the newly planned oil field west of Shetland, which is estimated to possess 800 million barrels of oil. Meanwhile, assistant chief constable Gary Ritchie of Police Scotland claimed that officials have met with important campaign organisations to guarantee that the demonstrations can proceed safely, but that if problems arise, they would be dealt with swiftly.