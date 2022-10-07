Top Trending Videos Of The Week ( 1 October - 7 October )

Several trending videos had emerged during the week that had entertained the netizens throughout. A group of adorable pet dogs are shown waiting for the school bus in their home's hallway in a popular online video. A user with the name Buitengebieden tweeted the image on Twitter on Saturday with the description, "Waiting for the dog school bus." The video's author is named as Victoriadw619. The popular video has received over 2.2 million views and 71,000 likes in just one day. More than 6,500 users have retweeted the post, and many more have left encouraging comments throughout the page's comment section.







Waiting for the dog school bus.. 😅



🎥 IG: victoriadw619 pic.twitter.com/5ymcPweRnl — Buitengebieden (@buitengebieden) October 1, 2022





Cats have a history of being perceived as remote, yet they may actually be just as protective of their human pals as dogs are. A perfect example of this is a popular video that has been posted online. The popular video shows how a cute "bodyguard" cat protects a little toddler. The video that has received millions of views might be something you want to continue viewing.









A almost one-month-old trending video of a woman and her father dancing on their wedding day demonstrates the durability of interesting material. Amazingly, 47.6 million people have viewed the film since it was released on August 21. Many people responded to the well-liked video by leaving comments and sharing their opinions.









In a viral video, a woman plays the Turkish vendor off by snatching the ice cream from directly in front of him. More than 17,000 people have liked the popular video. The Turkish street vendor toys with the female while holding out a scoop of ice cream in the video in the hopes that she won't be able to take it. But the woman was more quick-witted and knowledgeable! She first was able to get the ice cream scoop.









A pilot's viral video recounting his time with his father in the plane is currently spreading online. In the Instagram video with the description, Erik Lake can be seen thoughtfully addressing the camera. When your father takes over as your daytime boss at work, the caption explained. He turns the camera toward his father, who is seen concentrated on getting ready for the journey. When the father notices the camera, he beams. In the shot below, Erik is also beaming.







