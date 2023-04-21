Top Trending Videos Of The Week (15 April - 21 April)

Several trending videos emerge during the week that had entertained the netizens throughout. One of the trending video witness a DTC bus incident is in the spotlight. The trending videos that have subsequently gone viral on social media show two women fighting for a seat in a Delhi DTC bus.

One woman can be seen unwinding on a seat in the video while another looks for a seat. The drama is established when the second woman requests that the first give her some room, but the first refuses. The two women kept threatening one other despite pleas from other passengers for them to stop.

Two women were shown in a popular video making an unsuccessful attempt to collect a peacock's eggs from a tree and immediately regretting their actions. One of them scaled the tree to get to the nest and take the eggs out. Peacock nonetheless reached there in time to safeguard the eggs before attacking the woman. Since the video was uploaded to the Twitter account "The Figen," almost 1 lakh people have seen it. In the footage, a woman can be seen scaling a tree and taking the eggs out of the nest. She was passing each one to a different woman who was positioned close to the tree one at a time. When he saw the woman stealing the eggs, the peacock stepped in to protect them.

Another popular video featuring Varun Dagar, a contestant on India's Best Dancer 2, has quickly gained popularity. Varun posted about the incident on his social media platforms to update his followers and fans. The dancer captured the entire incident and shared it on social media, garnering a lot of attention.



Varun Dagar, a regular performer at Delhi's Connaught Place and a past competitor on India's Greatest Dancer 2, claimed in a social media post on April 18 that he had been dragged, humiliated, and abused while doing so by parking managers and Delhi Police. Varun uploaded a video to his Instagram account in which he can be seen being pushed by numerous males.

The popular video mocks Puchu Babu, a West Bengali vlogger, for finding a clever way to prepare eggs in the heat. He used the energy of the sun to make an incredible omelette rather than a gas can or stove. And no, this isn't a joke; instead, it's a popular social media video. on the video, Puchu Babu can be seen standing on his rooftop, cracking and spreading an egg evenly on a frying pan.

A heated internet debate regarding unidentified flying objects (UFOs) and extraterrestrial life has turned another popular film into a matter of discusion. Nerds who believe they have all the "proof" of extraterrestrial life on Earth are on one side, while cynics who disbelieve such claims are on the other. After pilot Jorge Arteaga's video surfaced online, these two sides lately became more vocal. The object flies past the plane quickly, appearing to defy the rules of physics. The pilot managed to record surprisingly clear video of the UFO.



The clip, shot from a very high altitude in the sky, shows a large silver disc-shaped object flying by the Columbian pilot's plane.

