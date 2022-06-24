Top Trending Videos Of The Week (18 June - 24 June)

Several trending videos emerged during the week that entertained netizens. In a viral video, students at a Delhi government school were singing the hit song "Kajra Mohabbat Wala" from the 1968 movie Kismat, and their instructor couldn't help but get up and dance along with them.

The popular video was posted on Twitter by a teacher by the name of Manu Gulati. It was captured in a deserted classroom on the final day of summer camp.

दिल्ली शहर का सारा मीना बाज़ार ले के।☺️Our imperfect dance moves on the last day of summer camp...leading to some perfect moments of joy and togetherness.💕#SchoolLife #TeacherStudent pic.twitter.com/K50Zi1Qajf — Manu Gulati (@ManuGulati11) June 16, 2022

On social media, a trending video of a gallant police officer in Kerala defeating a man brandishing a huge machete is trending. The incident happened on June 12 in Nooranadu, a town in the Alappuzha region of Kerala. Sub-inspector at the Nooranad station, V R Arunkumar is 37 years old. The police had called the accused and his brother to discuss a property dispute between the brothers.

#ViralVideo: Kerala cop fights man carrying giant machete, overpowers him pic.twitter.com/eamjpIiRgn — TOI Kochi (@TOIKochiNews) June 20, 2022

The internet is buzzing with a video of a teacher welcoming her students to class. The video is simply too beautiful to ignore, and what's even more moving is that she greeted everyone in their own special way.

On Twitter, Alvin Foo posted the trending video. In the short film, a teacher is seen introducing herself to each of her students before class. She danced and jiggled a little with some, but hugged and comforted others.

Just the cutest thing imaginable. What a great teacher. pic.twitter.com/IDb745wyF0 — James Woods (@RealJamesWoods) June 18, 2022

The best example of how frightful crocodiles can be is this wildly popular video. A crocodile was repelled by a man in Darwin, Australia's Northern Territory, in a terrifying incident. You did understand what you read. When we claim that Kai Hansen used a pan to save himself, we are not joking. The popular recording gained over 2 million views after it was put online. Internet people responded to the video in a variety of ways and shared their thoughts in the comments area.

The internet is currently buzzing with a trending video of people participating in an odd contest called the "Pan-slapping contest." A brief video showing two men alternately striking each other over the head in front of a small audience was shared online by former NBA player Rex Chapman.



Metal knight helmets, which protect against serious head injuries, may be seen on the two competitors. As the loser continues to beat the other until one of them falls to the ground, the winner raises his hands in a victory dance.



