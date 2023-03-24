Top Trending Videos Of The Week (18 March - 24 March)

Several trending videos emerge during the week that had entertained the netizens throughout the week. One of the trending video was a guy was seen beating a woman and forcing her into a car on a busy road in Delhi close to the Mangolpuri flypast. They located the vehicle and its driver. The police claim that a team of personnel arrived to Ratan Vihar in Gurugram, where the car is from.

A popular video of a fan impersonating Bollywood actor Shah Rukh Khan is now buzzing on social media. Everyone in the room laughs as the little child imitates Shah Rukh Khan's spoken delivery. The first line of conversation in the video's opening scene is uttered by a small boy: "Hey Kajol, Tum Mujhe Chod Ke Mat Jana."

While the Indian women's team is struggling to compete with some powerful teams like Australia and England, a recent viral video of a promising little girl's remarkable batting talent will definitely inspire the Women in Blue. According to rumours, Dr. Gill's Twitter tweet with the video has gained a lot of attention. The video shows the little hitter hitting a number of amazing blasts with lightning-quick bat speed.

A viral video of an elderly couple helping their daughter-in-law and her husband take a romantic beach shot has gone viral. The poignant video was uploaded to Instagram by actor Bhushan Pradhan. In the video, a young couple can be seen attempting to strike a pose while perched on some rocks at the beach. An elderly woman is seen supporting the daughter-in-behind law's her as she strikes a pose in the video, and an elderly guy is also seen snapping the photos. Before striking the proper stance, the pair tries numerous different positions.

Social media is awash with a hot video of a lion taking a moonlit stroll through the streets of a Gujarati town. Lions have previously entered human-occupied homes in Gujarat. This viral video shows a pack of stray street dogs chasing a lion through a neighbourhood. The 30-second footage shows a strong lion strolling across a street. When it finally runs away, a pack of stray dogs can be seen chasing after it.