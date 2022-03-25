Top Trending Videos Of The Week (19 March - 25 March)

Several trending videos emerged during the week and had entertained the netizens throughout. One of the trending video witnessed in British Columbia, a Canadian fisherman recently caught the most extraordinary catch of his life, including a monster 10.5-foot sturgeon nicknamed as the "living dinosaur." Bisson's fishing companion recorded the incident on camera, and the video became viral on TikTok in a matter of minutes.

250 kg sturgeon caught in CanadaThe giant was captured in British Columbia, measured, RFID-tagged, and released. According to experts, the fish is over 100 years old pic.twitter.com/S8JrANxMM9 — rajiv (@rajbindas86) March 18, 2022

Millions of people have watched a trending video of a 19-year-old teen sprinting down a Noida street at midnight. His storey is incredible and deserves to be told to the rest of the world. While most people gripe about minor inconveniences, Uttarakhand's Pradeep Mehra is balancing work, home, and his desire to join the army.

This is PURE GOLD❤️❤️नोएडा की सड़क पर कल रात 12 बजे मुझे ये लड़का कंधे पर बैग टांगें बहुत तेज़ दौड़ता नज़र आयामैंने सोचाकिसी परेशानी में होगा , लिफ़्ट देनी चाहिएबार बार लिफ़्ट का ऑफ़र किया पर इसने मना कर दियावजह सुनेंगे तो आपको इस बच्चे से प्यार हो जाएगा ❤️😊 pic.twitter.com/kjBcLS5CQu — Vinod Kapri (@vinodkapri) March 20, 2022

Trending videos of Russian shoppers fighting over sugar in stores have gone viral on the internet. Certain retailers in the country have established a restriction of 10 kg per person due to the economic implications of the Ukraine crisis.

Сахарные бои в Мордоре продолжаются pic.twitter.com/hjdphblFNc — 10 квітня (@buch10_04) March 19, 2022

A viral video recently gained a lot of attention after a man from Telangana designed a wooden treadmill that works solely on physics, meaning it doesn't require any electricity to operate. The proposal impressed KT Rama Rao, Minister of Industries, Commerce, and Information Technology.

Despite the fact that he gave her with his genuine identity papers, including his Aadhaar Card, a woman employee at a hotel reception refused to let a Kashmiri resident check-in, according to a viral video circulating on social media. On the Oyo website, the man had booked a hotel room.