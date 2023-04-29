Top Trending Videos Of The Week (22 April - 29 April)

Several trending videos emerge during the week that had entertained the netizens throughout. A viral video of dogs trying to protect a youngster from a snake is now trending. Despite their best efforts, things went wrong when one of the dogs flung the snake, which struck the person filming the scene and caused them to lose control of the phone. Given how peculiar and amazing the incident was, it makes sense that the film would go viral. With over 3.8 million views and other Twitter users expressing their opinions in the comments section, the video quickly went viral.

Two ladies fight ferociously in a viral video, which was caught on camera. They may be seen punching and ripping each other's hair out. The video is from a yearly auction in Bengaluru. Crowds had gathered to take advantage of the substantial discounts on Mysore silk sarees. In the midst of the chaos, two women got into a fight over a saree. They all stood their ground, and a huge brawl broke out. You can also see a police officer attempting to calm the women down at the end of the video. Local residents made an effort to stop these women from fighting.

In a viral video that has gone viral on social media, a man can be seen using his laptop while watching a movie while sitting in a theatre. The film purports to have been recorded in a theatre in Bangalore. The video shows a man using his laptop while watching a movie in a theatre. It is astonishing to see him open his laptop in a movie theatre, where he is definitely attempting to complete some work, even if the film hasn't yet started. The incident was recorded on camera by a theatregoer, and the video has now gone viral. Since being shared on the Bangalore Malayalis Instagram account on April 10, it has received over 6 lakh views.

Another popular video that can brighten your day shows five generations of a family in one shot. An Instagram user named Meghna Nahar posted the video, which quickly went viral. A newborn baby can be seen on the couch in the video before Meghna Nahar sits down next to it and invites her mother to join her. The mother is then contacted by the grandma. Up until there are five generations present, the same thing keeps happening.

A viral video of a man brushing his teeth while transferring between metro stations is circulating online. The sequence was shot after a woman's film, which was well received, featured her in Delhi Metro with only the barest necessities. Mohit Gauhar posted the video to Instagram in November 2022, but it has recently gained more attention, garnering over a million views and 81,000 likes. Social media users' views have been mixed; some have praised the man's audacity while others have criticised his lack of cleanliness and etiquette.



