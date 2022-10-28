Top Trending Videos Of The Week ( 22 October - 28 October )

Several trending videos used to emerge during the week and had entertained throughout the week. One of the trending video witnesses alarge wild elephant charging at a tour van is shown in a popular video that users on social media are sharing. The popular video was posted on Twitter by Umashankar Singh on Saturday, and more than 127,000 people have seen it and 3,400 have liked it since then.

A large elephant was charging at a moving bus when the footage began. The tusker was seen using the trunk of the automobile to charge it while travelling on a highway.

In one of the most popular films, a military helicopter from Ukraine is seen being transported by truck along Ukrainian routes. The clip shows what looks to be two machines interacting dangerously, and the helicopter appears to be narrowly avoiding a crash. The now-viral tweet's video shows a truck driving down a highway when a military chopper appears out of nowhere.



The helicopter flying the Ukrainian flag is flying fairly close to the vehicle. A third vehicle's dash camera recorded a video of the entire incident. We don't know whose helicopter is in the video, though. It should be noted that the popular video has more than 13.5 million Twitter views and is continually rising.

Welcome to Ukraine 🇺🇦 pic.twitter.com/LdFhrzwn2m — Defense of Ukraine (@DefenceU) October 20, 2022

Komodo dragons, the biggest reptile in the world, have poisonous teeth that mimic shark teeth. The dominant predator has a large selection of prey. Online interest has recently increased in an old video of a Komodo dragon playing with its shell after devouring a turtle.



The popular video, which is from 2019, has been able to rekindle interest online. On the beach, a huge lizard was observed strolling with its head wedged within the shell of the turtle it was devouring. After savouring the turtle, the Komodo dragon emerges from its shell and throws it away.

A komodo dragon ate a turtle and then wore it like a hat. Original video: https://t.co/HfyCM0qT3Y pic.twitter.com/dTQjPi0F9I — Fascinating (@fasc1nate) October 17, 2022

A popular video shows a brand-new inventive teaching method. It demonstrates that the teacher plays one of the most important jobs in society today. They are influencing the brains of an entire new generation. This is the rationale behind why viewers of this film are so enamoured with the preschool teacher's creative approach to teaching the English alphabet.



The popular video has received more than 721k likes and reactions.

A viral video of a juvenile emperor penguin is currently trending online. A breeding staff worker is seen struggling to weigh a juvenile emperor penguin that is 97 days old in a photo posted on Twitter by Fasc1nate. An emperor penguin that was born 97 days ago was weighed in a struggle, according to the description.



After being posted yesterday, the popular video has more than 24 million views and thousands of likes and retweets. The juvenile penguin, weighing 14.1 kilogrammes, is 97 days old.

A struggle to weigh a 97-day-old baby emperor penguin. pic.twitter.com/2Bq1wid60J — Fascinating (@fasc1nate) October 19, 2022



