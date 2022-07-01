Top Trending Videos Of The Week (25 June - 1 July)

Several trending videos emerge during the week that had entertained the netizens throughout the week. One of the video was about a day two of the third and final Test match between England and New Zealand which captured a man dressed as British Prime Minister Boris Johnson entertained cricket fans by racing through the crowd while being pursued by uniformed personnel.

The event took place in England at Leeds Cricket Ground. A cricket fan is portrayed as Mr. Johnson in a viral video taken from the stands, complete with blonde hair, a blue tie, and a white shirt with the phrase. The man is seen being pursued by his friends in the popular video, who are all dressed in police gear.

Boris Johnson being chased by a group of policemen 😂😂😂📹 @turpinmodernist #ENGvNZ pic.twitter.com/9R7lW2TUu9 — England's Barmy Army (@TheBarmyArmy) June 25, 2022

Another trending video went viral from Haridwar that showed a 70-year-old woman leaping into the Ganga river from a considerable height. She climbed over the area's surrounding fence with audacity and dove into the river. She will make the enormous leap into the river, and you won't be able to help but jump with delight. The brave woman, fortunately, landed neatly into the river. She made a loud splash in the stream and then triumphantly swam with the river's flow, having a great time.

One of the trending video showing a family of raccoons at a drive-through restaurant went rapidly viral . A raccoon family receives a drive-thru treat, according to the caption for the video that ViralHog shared on Instagram.



An employee who is stationed there is shown in the popular video offering the raccoons food and even throwing extra so they can eat calmly. A witness who witnessed the entire incident while travelling in a car captured it on camera.

An internet trending video that recently emerged and went viral for showing ants carrying a gold chain is a good example of the strength of ants.



The viral video shows a colony of black ants moving across uneven ground while carrying what looks to be a gold chain, and it was posted on Twitter by Susanta Nanda, an employee of the Indian Forest Service (IFS). The video was uploaded by Mr. Nanda.

Tiny gold smugglers 😀😀

The question is,under which section of IPC they can be booked? pic.twitter.com/IAtUYSnWpv — Susanta Nanda IFS (@susantananda3) June 28, 2022



