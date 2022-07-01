Top Trending Videos Of The Week (25 June - 1 July)
Several trending videos emerge during the week that had entertained the netizens throughout the week. One of the video was about a day two of the third and final Test match between England and New Zealand which captured a man dressed as British Prime Minister Boris Johnson entertained cricket fans by racing through the crowd while being pursued by uniformed personnel.
The event took place in England at Leeds Cricket Ground. A cricket fan is portrayed as Mr. Johnson in a viral video taken from the stands, complete with blonde hair, a blue tie, and a white shirt with the phrase. The man is seen being pursued by his friends in the popular video, who are all dressed in police gear.
The viral video shows a colony of black ants moving across uneven ground while carrying what looks to be a gold chain, and it was posted on Twitter by Susanta Nanda, an employee of the Indian Forest Service (IFS). The video was uploaded by Mr. Nanda.