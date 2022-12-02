Top Trending Videos Of The Week ( 26 November - 2 December )

Several trending videos emerge during the week and had entertained the netizens. One of the trending video was astounded by a homeless man getting a fresh haircut because it made him look younger. The man was approached by Joshua Santiago from Empowering Cuts, who gave him a remarkable makeover. He gives American street sleepers free makeovers, according to his Instagram bio. Since it was shared to Instagram, the popular video has earned over 1,700 likes and 27,000 views.

Scott Clyne's clip from a viral video was also one that he published on Facebook. He could be seen standing on the boat with his girlfriend Suzie Tucker and admiring the magnificent surroundings in the viral video. The two held out their arms in a romantic pose, the magnificent sunset providing the backdrop. Mr. Clyne decided that this was the perfect opportunity to propose, so he reached into his shorts pocket and pulled out a ring box. He attempted to hold the box, but as soon as he did, it slipped from his hands and fell into the water.

A woman is seen leaving her car without placing it in the parking mode in a viral video that went viral on social media. The motorist got out of the car and made an aggressive move toward a worker. On November 28, Tansu Yegen published the popular video, which has already earned over 3.4 million views and 2,700 likes. Unknown is the location where the video was filmed.

She jumped out of the car to harass an underpaid employee but she forgot to put her car in park mode. This is what we call karma🙂



pic.twitter.com/G5uB0NuStL — Tansu YEĞEN (@TansuYegen) November 28, 2022

On Wednesday, actress Raveena Tandon asserted that she was driving a jeep with a forest department permit that stayed on the designated "tourist path." The declaration was made public after Satpura Tiger Reserve officials started looking into a viral video that appeared to show her in a car approaching a tigress in the reserve.

#satpuratigerreserve .@News18MP reports.A tiger gets close to the deputy rangers bike. One can never predict when and how tigers will react. It's the Forest Department licensed vehicle,with their guides and drivers who are trained to know their boundaries and legalities. pic.twitter.com/mTuGLSVPER — Raveena Tandon (@TandonRaveena) November 29, 2022

An individual approached a female YouTuber who claimed to be from South Korea on Tuesday night in Mumbai. A trending video of the allegedly molestation and taunting of a girl has gone viral on social media. The woman was allegedly from Korea, and the incident happened while she was livestreaming in the Khar neighborhood, according to a Twitter user who shared the viral video.

Last night on stream, there was a guy who harassed me. I tried my best not to escalate the situation and leave because he was with his friend. And some people said that it was initiated by me being too friendly and engaging the conversation. Makes me think again about streaming. https://t.co/QQvXbOVp9F — Mhyochi in 🇮🇳 (@mhyochi) November 30, 2022



