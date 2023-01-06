Top Trending Videos Of The Week (31 December - 6 January )

Several trending videos merge on the social media platform which goes viral within a short span of time. So here are the top trending videos that come up in this week. The first one is on a trip from Bangkok to Kolkata, a brawl between a few passengers was captured on a viral circulating video. The argument broke out inside a Thai Smile Airways plane on Monday. The footage of the in-flight brawl, which was widely shared on social media on Wednesday, depicts a man receiving repeated slaps from a few other travellers. While a flight attendant tries to settle the situation, a camera captures the confrontation between two passengers. The two's quarrel eventually turned into a vicious brawl.

The bride and groom are hosting a sizable wedding celebration when a viral video of a man merely showcasing his gym prowess goes viral. Well, one of the official Weddingsutra Instagram accounts released this viral video. The bride did something in this video while dancing that caused the internet to go crazy for her. She was performing her moves while wearing a magnificent pink lehenga, and she looked just lovely. She was also in excellent physical shape. You did read that correctly. She was observed doing chin-ups while holding onto a bar, all the fans cheering her on.

A popular video with an incredible twist has been going viral online. The most well-known song from the movie Devdas, "Dola re Dola," has Aishwarya and Madhuri dancing together. Even after more than 20 years, everyone is still hearing this song over and over in their hearts and minds. Over the years, the song has developed a cult following, and numerous individuals have attempted to capture its allure by performing the dancing moves. It gained a lot of attention after being posted on Instagram, with over 360k views and several comments from online users.

On the viral video, people are seen riding in a speedboat and admiring the countryside when a clearly agitated hippo starts chasing them. They managed to escape the beast without incident by maintaining their composure.

An online popular video of an Egyptian man driving a 15,730 kg truck with his teeth has gone viral. The man established a Guinness World Record for the "heaviest road car pulled using teeth." The video was posted to the Instagram page of Guinness World Records. In the video, a man is seen dragging a truck over Egyptian highways with his teeth. The video captured internet users' attention, and many of them were curious about the man's dentist.



