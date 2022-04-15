Top Trending Videos Of The Week ( 8 April - 15 April )

Several trending videos emerged during the week that had entertained the netizens. One of the trending video witnessed an Indore's popular video of a cop being savagely abused by a guy has gone viral. In the video, Constable Jai Prakash Jaiswal is repeatedly abused by a man with a baton while clothed in his police uniform. The incident occurred in Indore's Venkatesh Nagar. The man, Dinesh Prajapati, 25, was detained by the police after the victim filed a complaint.

In Indore Police constable Jai Prakash Jaiswal assaulted in full public view accused has been arrested @ndtv @ndtvindia pic.twitter.com/NElwWSXOXq — Anurag Dwary (@Anurag_Dwary) April 9, 2022

The Mumbai Police Band began off the week with a stunning instrumental interpretation of the Egyptian classic 'Ya Mustafa,' according to a viral video. On its official social media pages, Mumbai Police posted a video of their band performing a rendition of the classic song.

The band's cover was also featured on Mumbai Police's YouTube channel. The Khaki Studio's members can be seen playing the clarinet, saxophone, trumpet, and flute, among other instruments.

A trending video of a woman dancing to Bollywood music in New York's Time Square has gone viral on the internet. The woman begins to dance to Badshah's "Tere Naal Nachna," and is soon joined by a number of onlookers. Since April 1, more than 2.2 million people have liked the video, which was published on Instagram.

The song is from the 2018 film 'Nawabzaade,' and it stars Athiya Shetty. Passers-by chuckled at first and tried to check out what was taking on. Soon, they were dancing along with fashion blogger Puja Jaiswal, who had shared the trending video, to the music's alluring pace.

On social media, a trendy video showing online celebrity Ranu Mondal dressed as a bride has gone viral. In a video that has gone popular on Facebook and YouTube, Ranu Mondal is dressed like a Bengali bride in a red saree and jewellery. She's also seen singing a popular Bengali song called Kacha Badam.

Bhuban Badyakar, a West Bengal peanut vendor, released a song a few days ago that went viral online. On Facebook, the viral video has over 9,000 likes and over 13k shares.

At the end of the week, viral video of a woman nonchalantly talking on her phone after a train went over her has astonished the internet. The popular video was tweeted by Dipanshu Kabra, an IPS officer, on April 12 and has had over 1 lakh views in the last three days. Kabra commented accompanying the viral video on Twitter that talking on the phone is more essential than talking on the phone.