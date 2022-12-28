Top Trending Videos Of The Year

Several trending videos emerge during the week that had entertained the netizens throughout the year. One of the trending video that gone viral was about the Pakistani girl. These days, when you visit Instagram, all you see is this video of a Pakistani girl named Ayesha dancing at a wedding reception to a remixed version of Lata Mangeshkar's Mera Dil Ye Pukare Aaja. Millions of Indians were won over by her beautiful movements and loose-fitting green attire. The popular song has been utilised to post reels by a lot of female users, influencers, and even celebrities like Katrina Kaif.

The dancing moves from Quick Style's viral performance are now being adopted by an increasing number of Instagram users. The dancing troupe initially shared snippets of the performance on Instagram, where they quickly went viral. They became a viral hit thanks to the first reel, Kala Chashma, which also garnered media attention. The subsequent videos they made for songs like Chura Ke Dil Mera, Sadi Gali, and Tumse Milke Dil Ka also earned millions of views. Shilpa Shetty, Akshay Kumar, and Katrina Kaif were just a few celebrities who praised their dancing. Additionally, a full wedding performance received over 50 million views on YouTube.

As desi netizens continued to watch all of Kili Paul's most recent lip-sync and dance clips set to Bollywood songs in 2022, his Instagram account experienced tremendous growth. He currently has close to 5 million Instagram followers.



Kili Paul, a Tanzanian influencer, became well-known after posting a video of himself and his sister Neema lip-syncing to the Shershah song "Raataan Lambiyan." Paul lost his mind and even Siddharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani had something to say about it. The creator of the content was honoured by the Indian High Commission in Tanzania, and Prime Minister Narendra Modi even thanked him in his monthly radio show, "Mann Ki Baat."

Fan reaction to Allu Arjun's Pushpa, which debuted in December of last year, has been very positive. Not simply the movie, but also the songs, have become enormously popular. Everyone was dancing to them on social media, including influencers and celebrities. A Brazilian father-and-daughter team joined the trend and uploaded a video of their dance moves to the Pushpa song Srivalli. It goes without saying that the video quickly became popular.

Every wedding is unique, and there are several memories that can be made. People frequently recall the dances among these diverse recollections, especially if it is a father-daughter dance. A father-daughter dance can be joyful and upbeat as well as heartbreaking at times. A video of a father and daughter dancing to Let the music play and Jedha Nasha recently went viral online. They both began dancing to Jedha Nasha at the beginning of the charming and vivacious performance. The female even performs a split in the middle of the dance and continues. Let the music play replaces the original tune later. The audience applauds and cheers for them as they dance.



