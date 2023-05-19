Top Viral Videos Of The Week (13 May - 19 May)

Several viral videos emerge during the week that had entertained the netizens throughout the week. Here is a quick recap to the videos that made us laugh. One of the viral videos witnessed a mimic video. The voices that have become synonymous with the Metro itself are those of Shammi Narang and Rini Simon Khanna, both of whom have exquisite diction and a baritone. Numerous people have made an effort to imitate and reproduce their voices, but a man has finally perfected it. The man going by the name of Krishnansh Sharma is currently popular for his faultless mimicry of the Delhi Metro announcements in today's trending video.

In the video, he is seen impersonating Mr. Narang and uttering the warning part of the Hindi announcement while sitting inside an empty metro coach. In the background, one can see his buddies laughing and praising his mimicry. Many on social media appreciated his flawless delivery and talent.

A young youngster demonstrating his amazing batting prowess in a popular video that has gone viral online. Check out the Pakistani child who managed to take the internet by storm; you won't regret it. The now-famous video was uploaded on Instagram by a user going by the name of Raza Mahar. The nephew of Raza is shown in the video batting brilliantly. The teenage player, who was wearing a cap and a loose-fitting t-shirt, smashed every ball with passion and didn't let a single one hit the bat acting as a wicket behind him.

Amol Kamble, a Mumbai-based cop who enjoys dancing, is seen in another video working with Baba Jackson to produce the quickly spreading viral dance video. These talented artists, who rose to fame for their prodigious dancing skills, have now combined their extraordinary skills to offer a really captivating performance.

Another viral video posted on Twitter documents an extraordinary incident that occurred in Ankara, Turkey, during a strong storm. As the winds howled over the city, a high-rise structure was raised into the air, and an outside sofa was sent flying through the air. A video of the incredible moment the sofa is thrown into the air was posted on the Twitter account Guru of Nothing. The sudden spectacle shocked bystanders, who recorded the couch's collision with another building on camera. The sofa miraculously survived its fall into a neighbouring garden in usable condition with no injuries being reported.

Multiple sofas flying during storm in Ankara, Turkey. pic.twitter.com/gWpzUuwDM8 — Guru of Nothing (@GuruOfNothing69) May 17, 2023



