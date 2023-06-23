Top Viral Videos Of The Week ( 17 June - 23 June )

Several viral videos emerge during the week that entertain the netizens throughout the week. Inexplicable incidents involving the Delhi Metro have recently grabbed headlines, most of them are connected to bizarre and disruptive passenger behaviour. Many web videos that feature strange conflicts, public displays of devotion, dance reels, and eccentric dress have left viewers in awe. A viral video of a woman straightening her hair inside a metro coach recently received a lot of attention.



A young girl using a straightener while standing near to other passengers is captured on camera. The metro's power outlets, which are also used to recharge laptops and cell phones, were connected to the device.

Delhi Metro की बात ही अलग है!

The endearing antics of an old Bengali couple are shown in a viral video. On a frequent basis, the old guy can be seen nudging his wife, who is occupied sorting leafy vegetables. They seem very beautiful in the popular Instagram photo from Kolkata Chitrography. The video was viewed by more than 4 lakh people. In the well-known video, the pair can be seen dining at the table together. She is furious as the elderly man gently prods his wife. Watching them act out in their mischievous ways is simply too adorable. The old man craves his wife's attention and tries all in his power to prevent her from working.

On social media, a video featuring a monkey that went viral in Gujarat's Tankara region has gained popularity. The video shows the monkey enjoying a tray of golgappas.



The monkey was seen approaching the golgappa vendor's stall and perched on top of it. The man presented a dish of hot, freshly prepared golgappas to the monkey, who accepted it and started munching. At Tankara's Dayanand Chowk, the incident took place. To see the amusing show, people gathered near to the stall.



The tragic Titan submersible's approach to the Titanic is depicted in a horrifying viral video. Abbi Jackson, an employee of OceanGate and a cameraman, released the clip on TikTok while travelling on the mothership Polar Prince without being aware of the looming catastrophe.

The video's caption explained what it was like to watch a submarine drop to the Titanic. The submersible is seen floating in the sea as the camera pans away from the ship's deck.

A TikTok video filmed by Abbi Jackson, a 22-year-old videographer, showed the OceanGate submersible, Titan, moments before it submerged towards the Titanic wreck.



